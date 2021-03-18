Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.