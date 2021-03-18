Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

