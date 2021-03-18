Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT opened at $127.14 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $128.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.91.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

