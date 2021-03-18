Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $23.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,067.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,047.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,765.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

