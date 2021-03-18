Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Martin Roy Varley Purchases 67,000 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £24,790 ($32,388.29).

Martin Roy Varley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Martin Roy Varley purchased 25,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

On Monday, March 8th, Martin Roy Varley purchased 47,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £13,160 ($17,193.62).

Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Altitude Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.42.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

