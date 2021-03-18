Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,243,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in PTC by 2,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.23 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

