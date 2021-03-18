Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,039 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

