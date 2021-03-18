Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

DLR opened at $134.68 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

