Amalgamated Bank Has $2.94 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,876 shares of company stock valued at $146,010,020. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

