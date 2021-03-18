Amalgamated Bank Purchases 81 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Shares of ROKU opened at $368.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.94 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.