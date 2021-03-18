Amalgamated Bank Sells 895 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

