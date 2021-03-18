Ambev Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,403 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 2,126 call options.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABEV stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

