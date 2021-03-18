American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,674 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.4% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.67. 20,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,541. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

