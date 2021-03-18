American Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 299,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 4,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

