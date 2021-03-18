American Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

CAPL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $728.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

