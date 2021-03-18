American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $23.22 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOUT. Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CL King initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

