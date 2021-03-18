American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.07 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.08-2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOUT. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.