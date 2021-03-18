Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,402 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up 2.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.39% of Americold Realty Trust worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. 12,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.