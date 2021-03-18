AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,051. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

