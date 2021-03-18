Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT) Insider Ray Stafford Acquires 300,100 Shares

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT) insider Ray Stafford purchased 300,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £600,200 ($784,165.14).

Shares of LON:AMYT opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.99. The company has a market cap of £400.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of GBX 87.03 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

