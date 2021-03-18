Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $234,203.94 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 226,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,507. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

