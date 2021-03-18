Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $113,322,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

