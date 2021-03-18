Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 859,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.