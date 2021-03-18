Analysts Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Southern Copper reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

