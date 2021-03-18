Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

