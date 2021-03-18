Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $300.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $303.16 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,352. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

