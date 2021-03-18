Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $300.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $303.16 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,352. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.