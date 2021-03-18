Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $103.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.43 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $107.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $450.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.21. 626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,226. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $681.41 million, a P/E ratio of 141.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

