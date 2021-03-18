Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,220 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,314. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $96.50 on Thursday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.