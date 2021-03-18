Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.13. SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

