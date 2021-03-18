Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.06. US Foods posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,321,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 97,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,923. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

