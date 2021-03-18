Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.06. US Foods posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,321,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 97,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,923. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.