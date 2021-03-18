Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) PT at C$3.64

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOT.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

HOT.UN stock opened at C$4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$343.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.08. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$4.70.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.