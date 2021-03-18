Analysts Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AQST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 430,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

