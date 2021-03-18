Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $83.40

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. 219,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

