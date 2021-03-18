Analysts Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Price Target at C$2.89

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The firm has a market cap of C$134.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,400 shares of company stock worth $220,759.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

