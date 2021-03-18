Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $105.31

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Chegg stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,412 shares of company stock worth $47,575,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chegg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $113,733,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

