Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $106.29

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CIGI traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $101.72. 576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

