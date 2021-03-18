Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $10.19

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 193,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.