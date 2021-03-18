Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT at $9.75

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 81,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

