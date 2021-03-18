Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $86.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

