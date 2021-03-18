Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price at $66.88

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.18 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

