Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $155.00

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.50. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.