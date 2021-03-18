Analyzing Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 2.07 $18.70 million $1.85 7.82 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.39 $166.60 million $2.75 2.93

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14% The GEO Group 5.81% 16.58% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.44%. The GEO Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.10%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

