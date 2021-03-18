AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

