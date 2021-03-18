ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Acquires $131,560.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

