Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 4,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 74,506 shares worth $3,032,952. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

