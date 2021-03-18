Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Antero Resources stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $3,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

