Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 353.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $341.92 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $345.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

