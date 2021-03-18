AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.14 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00006020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00480363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00152187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.61 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.