API3 Price Reaches $6.74 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $93.39 million and $22.06 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $6.74 or 0.00011632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00130670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.00649016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

