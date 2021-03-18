Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 94,400 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.